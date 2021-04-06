1,577 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 758,310 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,024. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE AQUA opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

