1,650 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $143.36. 62,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.29 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

