1inch Market Capitalization Tops $807.23 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. 1inch has a market cap of $807.23 million and approximately $312.20 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00009151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1inch has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00288046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00104653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.81 or 0.00747299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 0.99880336 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,913,513 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars.

