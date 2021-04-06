1World Market Capitalization Tops $3.89 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $9,619.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

