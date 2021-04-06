$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on BHC. Citigroup increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.