$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 209,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,753,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

