20,041 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,696. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

