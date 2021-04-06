2,115 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 0.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.77. 5,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

