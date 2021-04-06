24,400 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $16,046,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Comcast by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 775,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $249.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.