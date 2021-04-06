2,537 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.70 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

