2,537 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.70 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit