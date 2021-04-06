27,031 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Snap makes up approximately 1.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 531,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,251,713. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.