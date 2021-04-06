3,042 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in V.F. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

