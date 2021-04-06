$306.93 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $306.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $316.83 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $301.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 2,247,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 6,648.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

