3,550 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.