3,653 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

