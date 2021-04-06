38,256 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

