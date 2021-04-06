38,256 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit