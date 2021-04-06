38,448 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 4.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.92. 35,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

