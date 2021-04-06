$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $32.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CUTR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 4,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,667. Cutera has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $555.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 1,295.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit