$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $32.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CUTR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 4,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,667. Cutera has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $555.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 1,295.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.