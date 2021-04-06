40,761 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

