44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.