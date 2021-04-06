44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

