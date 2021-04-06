44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

