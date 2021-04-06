4,727,375 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,727,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,055,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Sysco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

