4,761 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 32,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

