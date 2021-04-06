$492.07 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce sales of $492.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.64 million to $504.50 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. 1,478,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

