$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post sales of $5.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,756,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,601. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.