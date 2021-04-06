510 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $488.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $253.08 and a 1 year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

