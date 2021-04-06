$56.52 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $56.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.15 million and the lowest is $38.16 million. trivago posted sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $417.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

