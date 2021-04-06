$590.89 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce $590.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.11 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit