$590.89 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce $590.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.11 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

