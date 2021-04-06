$70.32 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $70.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.44 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $285.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ARI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 23,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,418. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

