778 Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

