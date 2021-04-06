$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.20 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $29.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

