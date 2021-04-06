8,422 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 2.4% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after buying an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,562,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $344.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

