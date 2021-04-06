$9.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report sales of $9.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $10.77 billion. Tesla reported sales of $5.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $47.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock worth $65,348,147. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $691.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $682.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.25. The stock has a market cap of $663.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,387.65, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.