$947.94 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report $947.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $934.70 million and the highest is $961.18 million. Meritor reported sales of $871.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 327,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,038. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

