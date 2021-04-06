9,796 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

