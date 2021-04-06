9,903 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Union Pacific makes up about 2.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,186. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.