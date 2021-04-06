AAX Token (AAB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $118,266.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $118,266.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

