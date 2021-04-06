AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.96. 3,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

