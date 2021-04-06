ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after acquiring an additional 678,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $4,418,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $3,684,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

