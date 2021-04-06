ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.60. 9,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

