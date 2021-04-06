ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.60. 9,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
