AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

