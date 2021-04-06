Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAVVF. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,613. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $462.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

