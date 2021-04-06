Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.81.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,845. The company has a market cap of C$564.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

