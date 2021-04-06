AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of AGFMF remained flat at $$5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

