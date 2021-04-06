Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $234,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 295,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,648,000 after buying an additional 700,610 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

NYSE A opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

