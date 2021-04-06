Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.56. 9,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,868,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,616,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,894,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

