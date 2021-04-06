Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.56. 9,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,868,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.
Several research firms have weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,616,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,894,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
