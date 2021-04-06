Aion Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $209.95 million and approximately $38.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,668.71 or 0.99742450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00474389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.00826031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00325384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00100475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004187 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

