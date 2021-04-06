Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

APD stock opened at $289.51 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.61 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average is $277.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

