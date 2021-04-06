Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.11.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $186.69 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

